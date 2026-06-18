Equatorial Guinea Government Resigns Over Unmet Performance Targets

The government of Equatorial Guinea has resigned after reportedly failing to meet its performance targets, Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has announced.

Mangue, who is also the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, disclosed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, saying the cabinet stepped down after achieving “barely 10 percent” of its set objectives.

“The rule is simple: public responsibility has to come with results,” he wrote.

“The state puts significant human, material and financial resources at the disposal of the government to address the needs of the population. So the degree of execution achieved is clearly insufficient in relation to the expectations and commitments undertaken.”

He did not, however, disclose the specific targets set for the outgoing cabinet.

President Obiang, who has ruled Equatorial Guinea since 1979, is the world’s longest-serving head of state. He appointed the outgoing government in 2024, with Manuel Osa Nsue Nsua serving as prime minister.

Nsua, a former central bank governor, had been tasked with implementing economic reforms aimed at improving conditions for the country’s poorest citizens.

However, two years into the administration, Equatorial Guinea’s economy continues to face a prolonged slowdown driven by declining oil production, reduced investment and external shocks.

The oil-rich Central African nation remains heavily dependent on petroleum, which accounts for the bulk of its export earnings and government revenue.

In a statement, the ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) said the president was dissatisfied with the government’s performance, particularly its failure to diversify the economy.

It added that the administration had not effectively advanced agricultural development or reduced dependence on imported goods that could be produced locally.

A new cabinet is expected to be appointed in the coming days.



