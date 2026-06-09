Kidnappers Seek Release Of Gang Members, Not N1bn .. Abducted Ogbomoso Principal

Rachael Alamu, the abducted principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle in Oriire LGA, says the gunmen who kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers are neither demanding money nor calling for implementation of Sharia law as a condition for their release.

In a new video released on Monday, Alamu said their abductors are only demanding the release of some of their gang members who are in custody.

The abducted principal said those spreading claims that the abductors are demanding N1 billion and implementation of Sharia law are creating problems for the victims.

She added that since they have been in captivity, the abductors have not forced them to practice Islam or worhsip in any particular way.