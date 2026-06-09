Kidnappers Seek Release Of Gang Members, Not N1bn .. Abducted Ogbomoso Principal

byCKN NEWS -
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Rachael Alamu, the abducted principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinle in Oriire LGA, says the gunmen who kidnapped schoolchildren and teachers are neither demanding money nor calling for implementation of Sharia law as a condition for their release.

In a new video released on Monday, Alamu said their abductors are only demanding the release of some of their gang members who are in custody.

The abducted principal said those spreading claims that the abductors are demanding N1 billion and implementation of Sharia law are creating problems for the victims.

She added that since they have been in captivity, the abductors have not forced them to practice Islam or worhsip in any particular way.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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