Health Worker Beheaded In Benue State

A health worker has been beheaded by armed invaders in Ikobi community, Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The victim, Ojoma Emie, was said to have been travelling from Ikobi to Ugbokpo, the headquarters of Apa LGA on Monday morning, June 8, 2026 when the attackers ambushed him and carried out the gruesome act.

It was also alleged that the deceased’s head was taken away by his k!llers, leaving the lifeless body on the ground.

Locals said that the incident has caused fresh concerns among residents over unabating insecurity along the Ikobi-Ugbokpo road, which residents described as a recurring flashpoint for attack.

A woman simply identified as Enole, who expressed concerns over the incident, said residents were increasingly worried about the safety of commuters using the route.

“We are deeply worried that this particular route has become a recurring ambush point for suspected herdsmen. Our people can no longer travel freely on roads within their own communities,” she said.

Chairman of Apa LGA, Adam Ochega, who confirmed the incident, said the victim was attacked while travelling to Ugbokpo.

“He was on his way from Ikobi to Ugbokpo when the k!llers ambushed and beheaded him,” Ochega said.

Also, the Vice President of the Ikobi Progressive Forum, Dr. Edoh Ofugocho, said residents became alarmed after hearing several gunshots from the area.

“Our people heard gunshots about 10 to 15 times. People immediately became apprehensive because they knew he was on his way to Ugbokpo to buy medicine. Later, it was discovered that he had been attacked and k!lled at Ugbobi Junction,” he said