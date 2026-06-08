Three Die As Warri-Itakpe Bound Train Derails ( Pictures)

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the death of three persons following the derailment of the Warri-Itakpe train in Agbor, Delta State.

The Corporation added that four coaches left the rail track during the incident which occurred on Monday, June 8, 2026.

The Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, said in a statement that the emergency response team and other relevant authorities are currently managing the situation and providing necessary assistance.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed a serious train accident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor at Agbor, Delta State,” the statement read.





“Rescue and emergency response operations were immediately activated. All passengers on board have now been accounted for.

“Sadly, three fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

Opeifa, while stating that relevant authorities will continue to assess the full circumstances surrounding the incident, added that support is being provided to affected passengers.

He said the thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with the victims and their loved ones.

The Corporation advised members of the public to rely only on verified information and official updates from the Nigerian Railway Corporation as investigations and response efforts continue.