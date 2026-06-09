Ex-minister Sadiya Umar Farouq Asks Court To Vacate Arrest Warrant In Alleged $1.3M, N746.6m Fraud Case

byCKN NEWS -
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Sadiya Umar Farouq, former minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, has asked a federal high court in Abuja to set aside the bench warrant issued for her arrest in an alleged fraud case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In April, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Apo, Abuja, issued an arrest warrant against the former minister.

Jude Onwuegbuzie, the presiding judge, also granted an order of arrest against Bashir Nura Alkali, a permanent secretary in the ministry.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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