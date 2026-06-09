Ex-minister Sadiya Umar Farouq Asks Court To Vacate Arrest Warrant In Alleged $1.3M, N746.6m Fraud Case

Sadiya Umar Farouq, former minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, has asked a federal high court in Abuja to set aside the bench warrant issued for her arrest in an alleged fraud case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In April, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Apo, Abuja, issued an arrest warrant against the former minister.

Jude Onwuegbuzie, the presiding judge, also granted an order of arrest against Bashir Nura Alkali, a permanent secretary in the ministry.