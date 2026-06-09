Lagos Holds Key To Nigeria’s $1trn Economy Ambition..VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria’s ambition to build a one-trillion-dollar economy depends on enterprise, investment and coordinated reforms across all levels of government.

Shettima stated this while representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the opening session of the Invest Lagos 3.0 Summit held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address, the Vice President said Nigeria’s economic future depends on creating the right conditions for capital, innovation and productive enterprise to thrive.

He described Lagos State as the clearest example of how strong subnational leadership can accelerate national economic transformation.

According to him, Lagos has continued to demonstrate the power of long-term planning, infrastructure development, private sector participation and policy consistency.

Shettima said the Tinubu administration remains committed to reforms that will unlock investment, deepen productivity and position Nigeria as a major economic force in Africa.

The summit brought together government officials, investors, business leaders and development partners to explore opportunities for growth, partnerships and sustainable investment.