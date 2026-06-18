Katsina Court Sentences Woman To Death For Trafficking Ammunition To Bandits





A Federal High Court in Katsina State has sentenced a woman, Hauwa’u Mukhtar, to death by hanging after she was found guilty of conspiracy to commit terrorism and aiding terrorist activities.





According to court records, she was arrested on September 16, 2023, by the Department of State Services (DSS) at Jibia Motor Park while allegedly attempting to transport 438 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to a suspected bandit leader in Zamfara State.





The court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt after reviewing evidence and witness testimonies, leading to her conviction on two counts under the Katsina State Penal Code Law, 2021.





The judgment adds to recent terrorism-related convictions secured by the DSS, including another death sentence in June and a separate 20-year jail term for a female arms courier earlier this year.