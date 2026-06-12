June 12 : Tinubu Confers National Awards On Joe Igbokwe , Akinnola, BKO , Dasuki , Others

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians who were key figures in the pro-democracy struggle.

The 2026 Democracy Day national honours list comprises several journalists, civil rights leaders and senior military officers involved in the fight against military dictatorship.

“June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory. It represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story,” the president said in his speech on Friday.

“As beneficiaries of their struggle, we have a duty to strengthen and deepen the democratic institutions for which they fought. The greatest tribute we can pay is to build a Nigeria where freedom is protected, justice is upheld, opportunity is expanded, and government is accountable.

“June 12, 1993, revealed the possibility of a true Nigerian nation. The heroes of June 12 secured political freedom. Our challenge is to secure economic freedom. Democracy must be felt in the quality of people’s lives—in opportunities for youth, in prosperous farmers, successful entrepreneurs, and the dignity of our workers.

“Every generation has a defining responsibility. The generation of our founding fathers secured independence—the generation of June 12 secured democracy. Our generation must secure prosperity.”

The president added that the 2026 awardees “suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today”.

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FULL LIST

Barrister Ayoka Lawani

Tunde Fagbenle

Oladele Alake

Olatunji Bello

Louis Odion

Segun Babatope

Sam Omatseye

Sir Ademola Osinubi

Bola Bolawole

Lade Bonuola

Femi Kusa

Debo Adeniran

Chief Ayo Opadokun

Chief Ralph Obiora

Ose Osayande

Barrister Osa Director

Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine

Dr Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous)

Dr Osagie Obayuwana

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin

Barrister Titus Mann

Joe Igbokwe

Richard Akinnola

Ben Charles-Obi (Posthumous)

George Mbah

Dr Niran Malaolu

Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd)

Femi Aborisade

Jenkins Alumona

Gbemiga Ogunleye

Muyiwa Adekeye

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju

Ike Okonta

SOLDIER-DEMOCRATS

Major General MA Garba

Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa

Col Umar Farouk Ahmed

Col Sambo Dasuki

Col Lawan Gwadabe

Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong

Col Musa Shehu

Major General Chris Eze

Major General Harris Dzarma

Col Isa Jibrin

Maj. General Joseph Oshanupin

Col Olusegun Oloruntoba, Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom)

Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus

Col J Okai

Col Emmanuel Ndubueze

Lt Col Yakubu Muazu

Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Current Etsu Nupe, who is already the holder of the CFR title.

The president said the full honours list will be released in the “next few days”.