June 12 : Tinubu Confers National Awards On Joe Igbokwe , Akinnola, BKO , Dasuki , Others

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on 50 Nigerians who were key figures in the pro-democracy struggle.
The 2026 Democracy Day national honours list comprises several journalists, civil rights leaders and senior military officers involved in the fight against military dictatorship.
“June 12 occupies a sacred place in our national memory. It represents more than an election; it is a defining chapter in our story,” the president said in his speech on Friday.
“As beneficiaries of their struggle, we have a duty to strengthen and deepen the democratic institutions for which they fought. The greatest tribute we can pay is to build a Nigeria where freedom is protected, justice is upheld, opportunity is expanded, and government is accountable.
“June 12, 1993, revealed the possibility of a true Nigerian nation. The heroes of June 12 secured political freedom. Our challenge is to secure economic freedom. Democracy must be felt in the quality of people’s lives—in opportunities for youth, in prosperous farmers, successful entrepreneurs, and the dignity of our workers.
“Every generation has a defining responsibility. The generation of our founding fathers secured independence—the generation of June 12 secured democracy. Our generation must secure prosperity.”
The president added that the 2026 awardees “suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today”.
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FULL LIST
Barrister Ayoka Lawani
Tunde Fagbenle
Oladele Alake
Olatunji Bello
Louis Odion
Segun Babatope
Sam Omatseye
Sir Ademola Osinubi
Bola Bolawole
Lade Bonuola
Femi Kusa
Debo Adeniran
Chief Ayo Opadokun
Chief Ralph Obiora
Ose Osayande
Barrister Osa Director
Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine
Dr Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous)
Dr Osagie Obayuwana
Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin
Barrister Titus Mann
Joe Igbokwe
Richard Akinnola
Ben Charles-Obi (Posthumous)
George Mbah
Dr Niran Malaolu
Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd)
Femi Aborisade
Jenkins Alumona
Gbemiga Ogunleye
Muyiwa Adekeye
Babajide Kolade-Otitoju
Ike Okonta
SOLDIER-DEMOCRATS
Major General MA Garba
Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa
Col Umar Farouk Ahmed
Col Sambo Dasuki
Col Lawan Gwadabe
Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong
Col Musa Shehu
Major General Chris Eze
Major General Harris Dzarma
Col Isa Jibrin
Maj. General Joseph Oshanupin
Col Olusegun Oloruntoba, Olugbede of Gbede Kingdom)
Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus
Col J Okai
Col Emmanuel Ndubueze
Lt Col Yakubu Muazu
Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Current Etsu Nupe, who is already the holder of the CFR title.
The president said the full honours list will be released in the “next few days”.