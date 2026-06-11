Army Arrest Fake Major General In Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected impostor who allegedly posed as a retired Major General in Kaduna State.

Military sources told Zagazola Makama that the suspect was apprehended on Wednesday by troops of the 312 Artillery Regiment deployed at the Strike Force Base in Sabo area.

The suspect was alleged to have been impersonating retired Major General A.T. Ibrahim.

According to the sources, the arrest followed intelligence that led troops to the suspect at about 9:14 a.m.

“The individual was arrested for allegedly impersonating Maj.-Gen. A.T. Ibrahim (rtd) and is currently in military custody undergoing preliminary investigation,” the source said.

The sources added that the suspect would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution after the completion of initial military procedures.

Military authorities have not disclosed the motive behind the alleged impersonation or whether the suspect used the false identity to commit any offence.

However, security agencies said investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case and determine whether other persons were involved.