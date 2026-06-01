I've Been Released By DSS .Prof Okey Ndibe

Renowned Nigerian writer, academic and public intellectual, Prof. Okey Ndibe, has confirmed his release after being detained for more than three hours by operatives of Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.





Ndibe disclosed his release in a statement on his Facebook page, expressing gratitude to the numerous friends, colleagues and well-wishers who reached out to him following news of the incident.





“I am so grateful for the expressions of concern by many friends, acquaintances and others over my detention earlier today (June 1, 2026) by the DSS at Murtala Muhammed International Airport,” he said. The celebrated author noted that the two DSS agents who interacted with him during his detention were “quite courteous” throughout his detention.





While details on the reason for the latest detention were not immediately available, Ndibe has always been detained each time he comes into Nigeria. “I’d like to confirm that I’ve been released,” he stated. His detention generated widespread concern among his associates both within and outside Nigeria, prompting dozens of telephone calls from different parts of the world.





“Dozens of people have called me from different parts of the world. I was only able to speak to a few. In the coming days I’ll find time to return more calls,” he said. Ndibe reassured supporters that he was in good health and high spirits despite the experience. “I want all to know that I am fine and in excellent spirits,” he added, while thanking those who offered support and solidarity. “I treasure your messages and gestures of friendship.”





As of the time of filing this report, the DSS had not issued any public statement regarding the circumstances that led to Ndibe’s detention at the airport.

Ndibe is one of Nigeria’s most prominent literary figures and commentators on national affairs. He is the author of several acclaimed works and has taught at universities in Nigeria and the United States of America.