In New Video, Abducted Army General, Wife Beg Govt For Rescue

Major General Abubakar Rabe (rtd) and his wife who were abducted along the Karaduwa–Matazu Road in Katsina State exactly a week ago have begged the government to come to their aid.

Their abductors released a video showing the couple in captivity.

In the four-minute, two-second video circulated on social media, the couple were seen standing and relaying the demands of their captors.

Speaking in the video, the wife of the retired army general conveyed the abductors’ demand for the release of three of their members identified as Sani, Aminu, and Nasiru.

The abductors also demanded the return of livestock allegedly seized from them.

According to her account, two of the detained individuals were arrested in Jikamshi, while the third was arrested in Kano.

She further appealed to the Katsina State Government and the leaders of five local government areas to facilitate compliance with the demands in order to secure their release.

The retired army general, who spoke briefly in the video, called for efforts to ensure peace, stating that the abductors had expressed interest in dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Throughout the video, no ransom demand was mentioned.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Katsina State Government nor security agencies had issued official statement regarding the video released by the abductors.

The retired major general was reportedly travelling to Katsina on Saturday alongside his wife, Hajiya Amina Abubakar, and their driver, Abdullahi Sa’idu, when their vehicle was ambushed along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli road in Matazu Local Government Area.

The attack occurred near Zakin Baure village, where witnesses said armed men, believed to be bandits, suddenly emerged from hiding, blocked the road and opened fire on the vehicle, forcing it to a halt.

Sources familiar with the incident told Daily Trust that the driver was shot in the hand during the attack but was later spared by the gunmen.

Notorious bandit leader, Kachallah Muhammad, had reportedly established communication with relatives of the victims.

Sources said that the bandit kingpin, who operates in parts of Katsina State, opened a line of communication with the family of the retired General on Monday morning.



