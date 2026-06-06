Akara Seller Allegedly Caught Mixing Human Waste Into Beans To Attract More Customers





A shocking incident has sparked outrage and disbelief after a woman who reportedly sells akara and bread along Ani Street on the Ikom–Obudu Road was allegedly caught adding human waste to the beans used in preparing the popular snack.





According to reports, the woman had built a loyal customer base over a long period, with many residents regularly patronising her business without suspecting anything unusual. The disturbing discovery reportedly came when some of her own customers became suspicious and confronted her.





Witnesses claimed that community members demanded that she reveal the contents of a container she was allegedly trying to conceal. When she reportedly refused, the crowd forced the container open, revealing what they believed to be human stool mixed with ingredients used in the preparation of the akara.





The revelation sent shockwaves through the area, with residents expressing anger, disgust, and disbelief. Many reportedly struggled to come to terms with the possibility that they may have unknowingly consumed food prepared under such conditions for an extended period.





When questioned about the alleged act, the woman reportedly claimed it was "the work of the devil" and admitted that she had been engaging in the practice for a long time in an attempt to attract more customers and boost sales.





The incident has reignited conversations about food safety, public health, and the importance of monitoring food vendors. It has also left many residents questioning how long the alleged practice had gone unnoticed and how many people may have been affected.





The shocking footage and reports from the scene have continued to circulate widely, leaving the community stunned and prompting calls for authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.





As the old saying goes: "99 days for the thief, one day for the owner." What was allegedly hidden for years eventually came to light.





This disturbing case serves as a reminder of the need for greater vigilance when it comes to food preparation and public health standards.





What should be the appropriate punishment if these allegations are confirmed?







