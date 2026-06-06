Security Agents Rescue Adelabu's Sister , Sons

Security operatives have successfully rescued the sister of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, along with her two children, days after they were abducted by gunmen in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The victims, identified as Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, were kidnapped while she was reportedly taking the children to school in Ibadan.

The incident sparked widespread concern and prompted an intensive rescue operation by security agencies.

Their rescue marks a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to combat kidnapping and violent crimes in Oyo State and other parts of the country. Authorities have yet to release full details of the operation, including whether any arrests were made during the rescue mission.

The abduction had generated public outrage and renewed concerns about security in the state, coming amid a series of recent kidnapping incidents affecting residents and travellers across several communities.

Security agencies have assured residents that efforts remain ongoing to track down those responsible for the abduction and bring them to justice.

The successful rescue has been welcomed by family members, political associates, and concerned Nigerians who had expressed fears for the safety of the victims following their disappearance.