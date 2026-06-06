El-Rufai’s Eyes Condition Worsens In ICPC Custody..Aide

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reportedly complained of swollen eyes while in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with claims that he has been denied access to medical treatment.

According to a report, media aide to the former governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, accused the ICPC of refusing to provide medical attention despite repeated complaints about the worsening condition of El-Rufai’s eyes.

Adekeye described the situation as unfair and inhumane, insisting that every Nigerian—regardless of political affiliation or ongoing investigation—deserves access to proper medical care and humane treatment while in custody.

The ICPC has not yet issued an official response to the allegation at the time of filing this report.



