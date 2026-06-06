El-Rufai’s Eyes Condition Worsens In ICPC Custody..Aide

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has reportedly complained of swollen eyes while in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), with claims that he has been denied access to medical treatment.

According to a report, media aide to the former governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, accused the ICPC of refusing to provide medical attention despite repeated complaints about the worsening condition of El-Rufai’s eyes.

Adekeye described the situation as unfair and inhumane, insisting that every Nigerian—regardless of political affiliation or ongoing investigation—deserves access to proper medical care and humane treatment while in custody.

The ICPC has not yet issued an official response to the allegation at the time of filing this report.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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