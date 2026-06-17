IGP Disu Visits Families Of Three Slain Policemen In Zamfara State

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, on Tuesday , 16th June 2026, paid a working visit to Zamfara State where he joined officers, families, and members of the public at the Islamic funeral prayer (Salat al-Janazah) held in honour of three police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The IGP also visited the Zamfara State Police Command to commiserate with officers and men of the Command and reaffirm the Nigeria Police Force's commitment to combating banditry and other violent crimes across the State.

The Inspector-General was received by senior government officials and security stakeholders, including the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Mallam Abubakar M. Nakwada, who represented the Governor of Zamfara State at the funeral prayers and related engagements.

Addressing officers and men of the Command, the IGP described the fallen officers as courageous personnel who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation while confronting criminal elements threatening the peace and security of Zamfara State. He extended the condolences of the Force Management Team and the entire Nigeria Police Force to the families of the deceased officers and assured that their sacrifice would never be forgotten.

The Inspector-General noted that while the loss was deeply painful, it would only strengthen the resolve of the Nigeria Police Force to sustain ongoing operations against banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes. He charged officers to remain focused, resilient, and professional in the discharge of their duties, emphasizing that criminal elements would not be allowed to undermine the determination of security agencies to restore lasting peace across the State.

He commended the Command for its recent operational achievements, including the arrest of criminal suspects, recovery of explosives and other dangerous materials, recovery of stolen motorcycles, rescue of kidnapped victims, and successful operations against armed bandits. He noted that the successes recorded by the Command demonstrate the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing, operational commitment, and inter-agency collaboration in addressing security challenges.

The IGP assured officers of continued efforts to improve operational capacity, logistics, welfare, and other resources necessary for effective policing. He further emphasized the importance of intelligence-led operations, community partnership, and collaboration with other security agencies in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

The Inspector-General urged officers and men of the Command to remain steadfast, disciplined, and dedicated to their constitutional responsibilities, stressing that the greatest tribute to the fallen officers would be the continued pursuit of peace, security, and justice for the people of Zamfara State.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to supporting its personnel and strengthening ongoing efforts aimed at protecting lives and property, combating violent crime, and enhancing public safety across the country.