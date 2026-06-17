Police Arrest Four Suspects Over Death Of 23 Year Old Lady Despite Collecting N2m Ransom From Family

The police in Anambra State have arrested four suspects for the alleged killing of a 23- year-old girl, after reportedly using the victim’s phone to contact her family and demand a ransom of N2 million.

The first suspect in this case was given as Ifechukwu Okechukwu, who is currently in police custody. It is yet to be confirmed if the family made the payment before the victim was killed. However, the girl’s remains were eventually discovered in a shallow grave, where sympathisers assisted in exhuming the body.

In a statement confirming the incident, spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, said four suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder. He commended residents for their vigilance, cooperation and timely information that aid security agents in exposing criminal activities and apprehending offenders.

Ikenga said “the first suspect in custody, Ifechukwu Okechukwu, 33, is being investigated for the alleged murder and secret burial of his 23-year old girlfriend. The case was reported following credible information from concerned members of the public, resulting in the suspect’s arrest.

Police operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) have taken over the case and commenced detailed inquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that justice is served.”