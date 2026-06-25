Florence Ajimobi Pays Tribute To Late Oyo State Governor On His 6th Year Memorial

This is a tribute by wife of late former Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi on his sixth year anniversary

"A Tribute to My Dear Husband and Friend on His 6th Memorial

❤️Abiola❤️ Adeyemi❤️my best friend, six years have passed since you left this world, yet not a day goes by without thoughts of you filling my heart. Time has moved on, but the love, memories, and legacy you left behind remain as strong and precious as ever.

You were more than a husband; you were my confidant, my greatest supporter, and my dearest friend. Your kindness touched countless lives, your wisdom guided many, and your love gave strength and comfort to all who had the privilege of knowing you.

Though your physical presence is no longer with us, your spirit lives on in the values you instilled, the lives you impacted, and the beautiful memories we continue to cherish. Your legacy of service, integrity, compassion, and excellence remains an enduring source of inspiration.

Today, on your sixth memorial, I remember you with gratitude to God for the gift of your life and with thanksgiving for the years we shared. I miss your laughter, your counsel, and your reassuring presence, but I take comfort in knowing that your life was meaningful, purposeful, and well-lived.

You may be gone from our sight, but you will never be gone from our hearts. Your love continues to guide us, and your memory remains a blessing.

Rest on, my beloved husband and dear friend. You are deeply loved, fondly remembered, and forever missed.

“The memory of the righteous is a blessing.” Proverbs 10:7"