Why We Murdered Popular Ogun Female Broadcaster..Sus

The police in Ogun state have arrested three suspects, including a former security guard, over the murder of a former Ogun State Television broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.

The deceased persons were found unalive at the retired broadcaster’s residence in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State on June 21, while her Lexus RX 330 vehicle was reported missing from the premises.

Speaking to newsmen today, June 25, the state Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, said following the report of the incident, the police swung into action and during their investigation, recovered the stolen vehicle of the deceased broadcaster.

He mentioned that a handwritten note, recovered from the scene of the incident, was submitted for forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads.

According to him, further intelligence gathering led to the arrest of the principal suspect and former security guard of the broadcaster, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, 22, on June 24 at a construction site in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, where he was working as a labourer. His confessional statement led to the arrest of his accomplices, Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, a bricklayer.

According to the commissioner, the suspect told investigators that he planned the attack over grievances stemming from the period he worked as a security guard for the deceased.

“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to ‘teach her a lesson,” Ojajuni added.

He said the suspects first overpowered the deceased security guard before gaining access into the broadcaster’s apartment and k!lling her. Thereafter, they proceeded to k!lling the security guard.

The commissioner further disclosed that detectives recovered several exhibits linked to the crime, including a broken hammer, a cutlass, a plank, and a black pen.

He added that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.