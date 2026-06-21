Five Killed, Eight Injured In Multiple-vehicle Crash On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

No fewer than five persons lost their lives, while eight others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple-vehicle accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday evening.

The crash, which occurred around the Satguru Maharaj Ji Village axis of the highway, involved six trucks, two Toyota Hilux vans and two cars, according to emergency responders.

Sources said the accident occurred when one of the trucks reportedly suffered brake failure and rammed into another truck parked along the road, triggering a chain collision involving several vehicles.

The impact of the crash led to a fire outbreak, further complicating rescue efforts.

Emergency responders, including personnel of the Oyo State Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), were mobilised to the scene to contain the fire and evacuate victims.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Maroof Akinwande, said five bodies were recovered from the wreckage, while eight injured persons were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

“Upon arrival, we discovered that the accident involved six trucks, including gas tankers and trailer trucks, as well as two cars, resulting in a fire outbreak,” Akinwande said.

“Five persons were recovered dead, while eight others were rescued and handed over to officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps led by SRC Adegbite from the Toll Gate Unit, Ibadan, for immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital.”

He attributed the accident to brake failure, noting that efforts by emergency responders helped prevent the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles and properties.

The incident caused heavy traffic congestion along the busy highway as motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours while rescue and recovery operations lasted.

Authorities have urged motorists, particularly drivers of articulated vehicles, to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles and adhere strictly to safety regulations to prevent avoidable road crashes.

The FRSC is expected to conduct further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident.







