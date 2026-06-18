FG Launches FreeTV Platform With Over 100 Channels

The Federal Government has officially unveiled the DSO FreeTV platform, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s long-delayed transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

Announcing the launch, the Minister of Information and National Orientation said the commissioning fulfills a promise made a month ago and signals the beginning of a new era for Nigeria’s broadcasting industry.

According to the minister, the Digital Switch Over (DSO) project is now fully ready for nationwide implementation following a strategic partnership between the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT).

The upgraded platform will leverage satellite broadcasting technology to deliver improved television services, expanded content options, and wider access for viewers across the country.

Describing the development as a major achievement under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the minister said the transition will unlock unprecedented opportunities for broadcasters, content creators, advertisers, investors, and media professionals.

“Digital broadcasting is infinitely superior to analogue broadcasting. It offers better picture and sound quality, more accurate audience measurement, improved analytics, and creates a level playing field for competition,” he stated.

The minister noted that the digital platform will eliminate barriers that previously limited competition in the broadcasting sector, allowing more players to participate while giving Nigerians access to a broader range of television content.

Industry stakeholders are expected to benefit from enhanced data insights, improved advertising opportunities, and more efficient content distribution through the new system.

The launch of the DSO FreeTV platform represents a significant step toward modernising Nigeria’s media ecosystem and aligning the country with global digital broadcasting standards after years of delays.