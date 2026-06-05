FCT Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers In Viral Video Wearing Military Camourflage

The FCT police command have arrested suspected k!dnappers seen in a viral video openly brandishing AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and walkie-talkies, while dressed in military camouflage.

Confirming their arrest to newsmen, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Sanusi, said immediately he received the viral video and pictures, he directed a detailed forensic analysis into the origin of the content and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects.

Sanusi mentioned that following digital forensic analysis and actionable intelligence, he directed operatives of the FCT Police VCRU Sector 5 and personnel from Zuba Division, led by the DPO, CSP Ogu Caleb Ikechukwu, on a coordinated operation at Runji Village, Zuba, on May 25 at about 3:22am, where three suspects featured in the videos were arrested at their hideout.

He gave the names of the suspects as Umar Babangida, 25 years old; Adamu Yeti, 22 years old; and Yahaya Idris, 24 years old, all residents of Rijana, Kaduna State.

The police boss said investigations revealed that the suspects had previously been in possession of the AK-47 rifles, which were obtained from their gang leader identified only as “Esco” from Rijana, Kaduna State who is currently at large.

He mentioned that further investigations also led to the recovery of additional videos and photographs from the suspects’ mobile phones showing them dressed in military camouflage while brandishing AK-47 rifles and carrying walkie-talkies.

The suspects are currently in custody undergoing further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend Esco the gang leader and other members of the gang who are at large and recover the firearms.



