I Regret Dumping APC For NDC..Senatorial Aspirant

A Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, senatorial aspirant in Edo South, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinwa, has regretted leaving the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the NDC, saying it is like a movement from frying pan to fire.

Appearing on Arise News’ News Day on Friday afternoon, the former House of Representatives member claimed that he won the senatorial ticket in the primary election but is now being denied the opportunity to appear on the ballot.

The former governorship aspirant also said it was the national leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, that encouraged him to pick the senatorial expression of interest and nomination forms but has now denied ever speaking to him about it.

Agbonayinwa, who left the APC for the NDC, said, “I’ve moved from frying pan to hell fire. We had the direct primary after we couldn’t reach a consensus. They kept us in the room at the time with all other contestants for us to step down for each other, and we couldn’t do that.

“We went through rigorous processes. I understand that they are new, but I have never experienced this being with APC or being with PDP. Never. Where people were asked to go for primary… May 29 was the day the primary was conducted today is June 5 and elections have not been announced.

“The national leader of NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson, a very good friend and a brother to me for many years. We are colleagues. He was the governor, now senator, a brother I respect dearly. When we were to leave NDC, I called him. He sent it to me and said, I should come to the house.

“I went to his house and he said, “Why can’t you go to the Senate under NDC? I say I will think about it, and for me, I was going for the House of Reps but when he offered that, I started thinking, I say I will consult with my leaders, which I did, and I told him, thank you. But to my greatest surprise, the same man who asked me to go and buy the form, this morning we had a meeting and he said he never said so.”