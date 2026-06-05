Driver Escapes Death As Train Crushes Bus, Army Van In Abia

A driver narrowly escaped death on Thursday after a moving train crushed a Toyota Sienna bus and a Nigerian Army Hilux van along Factory Road in Aba, Abia State.

The incident occurred a few metres from the Aba railway station as the train, reportedly coming from Port Harcourt, approached the terminal and collided with vehicles attempting to cross the rail line.

Eyewitnesses said the bus and the Army vehicle were caught on the tracks as motorists struggled to navigate the busy crossing point.

One witness, Mr. Obioha Uzoma, said the accident could have been avoided if proper safety measures and traffic control mechanisms were in place at the rail crossing.

He explained that confusion at the junction, coupled with road design challenges from recent construction work, contributed to the crash.

According to him, the driver of the Sienna bus appeared to have been trying to manoeuvre out of the rail track when the train struck, pushing the vehicle into the Army Hilux and dragging both vehicles along the track.

He added that the situation worsened due to congestion and impatience among road users approaching the area.

Efforts to speak with the bus driver were unsuccessful, as eyewitnesses alleged he left the scene shortly after the incident, reportedly to avoid arrest by railway security officials.

The Public Relations Officer of the Aba Railway Station, Mr. Israel Uwalekwu, said the accident was avoidable and blamed motorists’ impatience at the rail crossing.

He stressed that the train has right of way and urged drivers to exercise caution when approaching railway intersections.

“The level of impatience among drivers in Aba is alarming. People rush unnecessarily and ignore safety warnings,” he said.

Uwalekwu added that similar incidents had been narrowly averted in the past, calling for greater discipline and adherence to railway safety rules by motorists.