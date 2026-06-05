Gunmen Kill Private Security Guard, Abduct Four Residents In Abuja

Armed men have kidnapped four residents and killed a vigilante in an attack on the Byazhin area of Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

A resident, who identified himself as Aliyu, said the attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday, noting that the assailants were heavily armed.

“The attack happened in the early hours of Thursday. The gunmen were about 28 who attacked the community. I think they might have camped in the area before they struck. Four residents were taken into the bush while one vigilante guiding the area was shot from behind and died as a result of the gunshot,” he said.

A security source, who confirmed the incident, said the slain vigilante had been buried.

He also disclosed that combined teams of security operatives had launched a search-and-rescue operation for the abducted victims.

“It is true. The vigilante had just been buried. The military, police and vigilantes came around. They are already in the bush in search of the criminals and to rescue the victims,” the source said.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, were unsuccessful, as calls to her line indicated it was not reachable at the time of filing this report.

The Byazhin area of Kubwa is a fast-growing suburb in the Federal Capital Territory known for recent security concerns.

The incident adds to a pattern of violent raids in the area, prompting renewed security operations and community vigilance.

Punch



