FBI-Wanted Nigerian Fraud Suspect ‘Ezeego’ Extradited To U.S. Over Alleged $100m Scam

byCKN NEWS -
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Osondu Victor Igwilo, popularly known as “Ezeego King of the Boys,” has reportedly been extradited from Nigeria to the United States to face charges linked to an alleged $100 million international fraud scheme.

According to reports, Igwilo was transferred from the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja on Monday. The sources also alleged that he wielded considerable influence within the prison and maintained close relationships with some officials. 

A former inmate, identified as Shettima, was also accused of collecting over N200 million from Igwilo while promising to stop the extradition.


Igwilo was arrested by the EFCC in Lagos in March 2022 alongside three others over allegations of fraud, money laundering and identity theft. The agency described him as the leader of a network of “catchers” allegedly used to receive and move proceeds of fraud.

U.S. authorities charged him in 2018, accusing him of masterminding an advance-fee fraud scheme that used phishing emails, fake investment offers, forged documents and impersonation of bank officials to defraud victims across several countries.

Investigators alleged that stolen funds were laundered through U.S. bank accounts and transferred to Nigeria, with some proceeds used to purchase luxury vehicles. Igwilo faces charges including wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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