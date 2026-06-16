Gunmen Attack Prestigious NIPP, Kill Three Security Operatives

Three security operatives have been reportedly killed following an attack by suspected gunmen on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

The attack occurred on Monday night when the assailants allegedly attempted to breach the premises of Nigeria's foremost policy and leadership training institution.

Sources said security personnel on duty engaged the attackers in a confrontation, leading to the death of three operatives during the incident.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, while security agencies have yet to release an official statement on the development.

The incident has raised concerns over security around strategic national institutions, with residents and stakeholders calling for heightened security measures to prevent future attacks.

Investigations into the attack are expected to commence as security agencies intensify efforts to track down those responsible.



