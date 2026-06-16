Gunmen Attack Prestigious NIPP, Kill Three Security Operatives

byCKN NEWS -
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Three security operatives have been reportedly killed following an attack by suspected gunmen on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

The attack occurred on Monday night when the assailants allegedly attempted to breach the premises of Nigeria's foremost policy and leadership training institution.

Sources said security personnel on duty engaged the attackers in a confrontation, leading to the death of three operatives during the incident.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, while security agencies have yet to release an official statement on the development.

The incident has raised concerns over security around strategic national institutions, with residents and stakeholders calling for heightened security measures to prevent future attacks.

Investigations into the attack are expected to commence as security agencies intensify efforts to track down those responsible.


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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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