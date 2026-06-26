Ex Governor Ajimobi's Brother Dies On His 6th Year Memorial

Alhaji Teslim Adeboye Ajimobi, the younger brother of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi is dead.

An impeccable source confirms that, Teslim Ajimobi reportedly died in London on Thursday.

His death came exactly six years after his elder brother died.

Teslim Ajimobi served as the Caretaker Chairman of Ibadan South-East Local Government Area in 2017.

Outside the political engagement, late Ajimobi maintained corporate and business interests outside the Nigeria.

He held directorships in UK-based enterprises like Teslis Global Services Ltd.

His elder brother during one of his interviews while alive said non of his family members have lived beyond 70 years , he died at exactly 70 years



