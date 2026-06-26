IGP Orders Immediate End To Political Killings, Violence In Osun .. DIG Adegoke Fayoade

The Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu has ordered immediate end to political killings and violence in Osun state, DIG Adegoke Fayoade had told Governor Ademola Adeleke after a marathon closed door meeting at the Government House.





Governor Adeleke in his response, however demanded that the stoppage of the violence must be accompanied by arrest and prosecution of political thugs responsible for the killings and maiming of several Osun residents.





Accompanied by the AIG Zone 11, the State Commissioner of Police and top police officials from the command and zone 11, the DIG, South West who is also the head of Police ICT department said he was despatched to Osun state on the order of the IGP to investigate ongoing cases of violence alongside consequent instructions.





He delivered the IGP message as follows: “The Commissioner of Police and his men have been instructed that never again should any act of brigandage take place in this state. The IG has directed the AIG and the CP to take charge and ensure that this act of violence, that is already giving the population apprehension and fear, is not allowed to occur again.





“I have also directed the AIG and the Commissioner of Police on the order of the IG, that any act of murder or brigandage or any unlawful act perpetrated in the state must be fully investigated. Anybody found culpable should be arrested and prosecuted.





“I want to assure you that the Osun state forthcoming elections will be conducted under a very peaceful atmosphere. We can recall the last election in Anambra, just last Saturday Ekiti election was conducted under a very peaceful atmosphere and we don't want anything different from that in Osun State. That is the standard that has been set and that is the standard we are going to follow.





“Your Excellency, I am assuring you that the police will live up to the expectation. The police commissioner and his men will perform their duties in line with the constitution and in line with the rule of law. We are not going to allow anybody to violate the law of the land and cause any havoc or any uneasiness in the state.





“We the police must rise up to the occasion, put our men on their toes, restrategize, so that all these challenges can be tackled. I have addressed the officers and men of this command, and we have restrategized. I have given them the message from the IGP that they must rise up to the occasion and put an end to all these acts that are embarrassing the country.





“I also went to see the Ataoja of Osogbo to assure him that all these security challenges are going to be tackled. We don't want a situation where Osun State will be taken over by bandits, criminals and thugs. We don't want a situation whereby the state will be made unsafe for economic activities. Now that we are approaching election time, we need absolute peace in the state. We don't want any act of violence, any act of murder, whatsoever.





“Until recently, the state has been peaceful, but as elections are approaching, we are starting to witness some acts of gangsterism, almost taking over the state.The IG specifically asked me to come and inform you, Your Excellency, that we are not oblivious of this happening, that we are determined to put a stop to it.





VIOLENCE MUST STOP AND CULPRITS MUST BE PROSECUTED - GOV ADELEKE





Responding to the address of the DIG and lamenting unholy partnership between some police officers and Osun APC political thugs, Governor Adeleke submitted that violence must not only stop, culprits must be fished out and prosecuted.





“You are in this state at a time negligence and partisanship of some of your officers have worsened political violence in the state. You visit us at a time some policemen are openly known to be collaborating with political thugs to unleash violence on our people. Your official entrance comes at a time when we have recorded three unresolved political murders in the last few weeks, namely Eluyera at Ikire, Ezekiel at Ilobu and Aderogba at Esa Oke. There has been no single arrest.





“In Osun today, political thugs drove round the town, shooting sporadically, attacking innocent residents. They destroyed Accord billboards. Yet, the police command looks the other way. Even when the suspects are well known, there have been no single arrests. Only in Osun state do we have police operatives eager to arrest Accord members on the most minor of grounds but has yet to arrest a single suspect in a series of murders and gun attacks.





“I welcome you to Osun state where unfair policing has been upgraded to direct partnership between some elements in the police and APC political thugs. Our administration has confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police to sustain the peace and stability of our dear state but we seek enforcement of the law without fear or favour.





“The Commissioner of Police has demonstrated lack of willingness and capacity to act fairly and without partisan bias. The general consensus among Osun people is that the Commissioner of Police is compromised and should be moved out of the state. Osun seeks fair policing, impartial policing and policing based on respect for rule of law. We are not asking for any favour other than fair protection of lives and properties.





“We task you to convey our position to the police leadership of which you are an integral part. Osun people want free and fair polls. Our people seek a peaceful environment to cast their votes. We need the reshuffling of the state police command to secure impartial policing.





“I have listened to the message from the IGP. We wait to see the outcome of these interventions. We count on you to stop the spate of killings. Your state police commissioner has failed us”, the governor told the DIG and his team.



