Crackdown In Johannesburg Hits Coca-Cola, MTN, KFC, Netflix, WeBuyCars, Absa, Jeep etc

The City of Johannesburg has intensified its crackdown on illegal billboards, affecting top companies such as Coca-Cola, Netflix, MTN, Absa, WeBuyCars, Jeep, KFC, and Dis-Chem.

This campaign, called ‘No to illegal outdoor advertising’, forms part of a broader Johannesburg bylaw enforcement drive.

This enforcement drive is led by Floyd Brink, Johannesburg’s city manager, who said that there is no place for illegal outdoor advertising.

“We are taking a firm stand against illegal outdoor advertising in a bylaw enforcement operation to remove unauthorised billboards and restore the rule of law,” he said.

The crackdown on illegal outdoor advertising began a decade ago, when the city stepped up efforts to curb the problem.

At the time, it targeted offenders, including big corporations and media owners, by instituting civil claims and laying charges against them.

However, this approach proved ineffective and failed to prevent companies from erecting billboards without approval.

In December 2025, Brink, assisted by the Joburg Property Company (JPC), City Power, and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), stepped up the campaign.

Instead of going the legal route, it dismantled unauthorised structures and posted photos and videos of the offending billboards.

Musah Makhunga, the CEO of the Joburg Property Company, said that the more aggressive approach has produced good results.

Before the latest intervention, the outdoor advertising industry contributed only about R4 million annually to the City of Johannesburg. This changed quickly.

“When we started this operation, many media owners came forward to engage with the city and enter into formal agreements,” he said.

“We started from a base of about R4 million per annum, and we are now reaching close to R100 million.”

“This demonstrates that there was significant revenue leakage within the outdoor advertising portfolio, money that rightfully belongs to the city.”

He promised to intensify enforcement operations across Johannesburg, as there are still areas where illegal outdoor advertising is mushrooming.

Many top companies hit by the illegal billboard crackdown in Johannesburg

Brink urged companies to protect their brands by ensuring their billboards were approved and in compliance with regulations.

An important part of the ‘No to illegal outdoor advertising’ campaign is to post pictures and videos of the offending billboards.

Although it is unclear whether the companies featured in this crackdown are aware that their billboards broke the law, they bear the brunt of the bad publicity.

These companies may use an agency which, in turn, outsources outdoor advertising to a specialist. However, this does not help the brands.

Recent social posts by the Joburg Property Company name and shame many top companies for having illegal billboards.

This week, for example, it took aim at Netflix for an illegal billboard promoting the TV series, The Polygamist.

“The Polygamist has many relationships. Unfortunately, compliance isn’t one of them,” the Joburg Property Company said.

“Today, JPC is removing this illegal outdoor advertisement as part of its ongoing enforcement and revenue collection drive.”

It added that its teams were focusing on 10 sites as it worked to improve compliance, protect municipal revenue, and create a cleaner urban environment.

On 5 June 2026, it also dismantled a non-compliant advertising structure located along the N1 near Funda Park. “The billboard carries a Geely advertisement,” it said.





On the same day, it also said that “a large outdoor advertisement for GWM’s Tank vehicle range is displayed on a structure that is non-compliant”.





“Illegal outdoor advertising structures carrying WeBuyCars advertising are coming down,” it added.





These comments followed many similar ‘name and shame’ campaigns which hit Netflix, MTN, Absa, Jeep, Dis-Chem, and Engen.





“Whether it’s a small business, major brand or national broadcaster, compliance is not optional,” the Joburg Property Company said.





The photos below show the crackdown on illegal billboards in the City of Johannesburg as part of the bylaw enforcement operation.





Coca-Cola billboard taken down





Netflix The Polygamist billboard taken down





KFC and Geely billboards taken down





eTV billboard taken down





WeBuyCars billboard taken down





Absa billboard taken down





Jeep billboard taken down





MTN billboard taken down





Dis-Chem billboard taken down





Savanna billboard taken down





Engen billboard taken down





Chery billboard taken down





Naked Insurance billboard taken down





City of Johannesburg billboard crackdown photos