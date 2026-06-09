Ekiti Uni Deputy Registrar Slumped , Died During Promotional Interview

A tragic incident has occurred at Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, as one of the candidates contesting for the position of Registrar, Deputy Registrar Dr. Solomon Oluwasola Afolabi, reportedly slumped during the aptitude test conducted as part of the selection process for the appointment.

Sources at the university disclosed that Dr. Afolabi suddenly cried out in distress during the exercise, causing concern among fellow candidates and officials present at the venue. He was immediately rushed to the university's health centre for urgent medical attention.

However, despite efforts to save his life, he was confirmed dead by medical personnel at the health facility.

The incident has thrown the university community into confusion as the nature of his death was considered strange given that he suddenly screamed during the test.

A staff who spoke under anonymity said Dr. Afolabi was among the favourite candidates being considered for the position of Registrar of the institution before he died during the Aptitude test.

Other candidates in the selection process are Dr. Babatola J.E.T. and Mrs. Adeojo R.T.B.

As of the time of filing this report, the university management had yet to issue an official statement on the development