EFCC Arraigns Blessing CEO For Another Alleged N69.1m Fraud, Granted N10m Bail

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, arraigned a social media influencer, Okoro Blessing Nkiruka, (a.k.a Blessing CEO) for an alleged N69,150,000 (Sixty-Nine Million, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) fraud before Justice R.A. Oshodi of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

Nkiruka was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N69,150,000.

At the commencement of the proceedings, prosecution counsel, C.C.Okezie, urged the court to proceed with the arraignment, arguing that the defendant had been duly served with the charge.

However, defence counsel, Nkama Nneka, informed the court that service of the charge had only recently been effected.

In his ruling, Justice Oshodi held that the arraignment should proceed in accordance with the law, hence the charges were subsequently read to the defendant.

Count one reads: “That you, OKORO BLESSING NKIRUKA, on or about March 21, 2025, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Limited to confer a benefit of N69,150,000 (Sixty-Nine Million, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) on you under the representation that the property located at No. 1 Tunbosun Osobu Street, Lekki, belonged to you and was leased to the company for a period of five years, a representation you knew to be false, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 1(2) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act.”

Count two reads: “That you, OKORO BLESSING NKIRUKA, on or about March 21, 2025, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N69,150,000 (Sixty-Nine Million, One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira), being the property of Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Limited, thereby committing an offence of stealing contrary to Section 280(2) and punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to her.

In view of this, Okezie asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in EFCC custody pending her scheduled arraignment before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on June 10, 2026, for another alleged fraud case.

Consequently, Justice Oshodi remanded the defendant in EFCC custody and adjourned the matter till July 16, 2026 for the hearing of the bail application and the commencement of trial.

In a related development, Justice Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, granted Blessing Nkiruka, who is being prosecuted for an alleged N36m fraud, bail in the sum of ₦10 million with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must be a family member and is required to provide proof of employment, Bank Verification Number (BVN), National Identification Number (NIN), and a valid phone number.

The sureties must also submit a valid international passport, tax clearance certificates for the last two years, and six passport photographs

The defendant was earlier arraigned on a two-count charge by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the EFCC bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and stealing to the tune of N36million