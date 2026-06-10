2027: Even If They Kidnap All Of Us, We'll Vote For Tinubu..Gov Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has alleged that some persons are sponsoring insecurity to distract President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign for Local Government Council elections in Edo South Senatorial District, the governor said, “They can even kidnap all of us—yes, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.”

He said insecurity had suddenly increased in the country, alleging that it is being orchestrated to tarnish the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Okpebholo said promoting insecurity would not guarantee the perpetrators seats in the Senate, House of Representatives, or the presidency, as there is no vacancy in Aso Rock.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock. What is happening today is the handiwork of the opposition.”

“They have failed. Have they not failed? Is it by kidnapping children? Then who are you going to govern? There will be nobody for you to govern. So let them give us peace so that we can rule well,” Okpebholo said.

The governor said the President had done more for the country than his predecessors.

He noted that the impact of removal of the fuel subsidy had been seen and felt in various projects dotting the state.

He commended those, who scaled through the party’s primary election to emerge as candidates for the forthcoming council elections.

He said their victories would signal the possibility of delivering the 2.5 million votes pledged to President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking also, the party’s chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, described the APC as the only viable party in the state.

He urged the candidates to take the message of the governor’s developmental strides to the nooks and crannies of the state, and to replicate it in their various local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the event was the official unveiling of the Edo South candidates of the party by the governor, including Ogbeide Ihama as – senate, Dr Paddy Iyamu -Oredo federal constituency, Omorede Igbinedion -and Ovia Federal constituency among others

(NAN)



