Peter Obi Demands ₦5bn, Public Apology From Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Over Alleged Defamatory Comments

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has demanded ₦5 billion in damages and a public apology from his former ally, Kenneth Okonkwo, over alleged defamatory statements.

According to Obi’s lawyers, Okonkwo made comments during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on June 8, 2026, which they say were false and damaging to Obi’s reputation.

In a legal letter dated June 9, 2026, the lawyers accused Okonkwo of alleging that Obi and some NDC leaders collected money from political aspirants, made fraudulent demands, and engaged in misconduct during party activities.

They described the claims as “false, malicious, and without evidence,” saying they portrayed Obi as corrupt and dishonest.

Obi’s legal team is demanding that Okonkwo:

Withdraw all the statements immediately

Publish a full public apology on TV and all social media platforms

Give a written promise to stop further comments on the matter

Pay ₦5 billion as damages for reputational injury

They warned that if he fails to comply within seven days, they will take legal action.



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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