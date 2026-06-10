Peter Obi Demands ₦5bn, Public Apology From Actor Kenneth Okonkwo Over Alleged Defamatory Comments

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has demanded ₦5 billion in damages and a public apology from his former ally, Kenneth Okonkwo, over alleged defamatory statements.

According to Obi’s lawyers, Okonkwo made comments during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on June 8, 2026, which they say were false and damaging to Obi’s reputation.

In a legal letter dated June 9, 2026, the lawyers accused Okonkwo of alleging that Obi and some NDC leaders collected money from political aspirants, made fraudulent demands, and engaged in misconduct during party activities.

They described the claims as “false, malicious, and without evidence,” saying they portrayed Obi as corrupt and dishonest.

Obi’s legal team is demanding that Okonkwo:

Withdraw all the statements immediately

Publish a full public apology on TV and all social media platforms

Give a written promise to stop further comments on the matter

Pay ₦5 billion as damages for reputational injury

They warned that if he fails to comply within seven days, they will take legal action.







