Vigilantes Rescue Bar Manager, Sales Girl Abducted In Kogi State.

byCKN NEWS -
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The Bar Manager and Sales Girl who were abducted from Aluta Bar Relaxation, located in Oke-Ijumu, Ikoyi, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, have been rescued by a joint security team in Yagba West.

The victims were kidnapped by armed bandits during an attack on the relaxation centre on Saturday night, June 6, 2026.

According to sources, the rescue operation was carried out this afternoon, June 9, 2026, by operatives of the Ogbe Vigilantes, Irele-Ekiti Vigilantes, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Police Force.

A source familiar with the operation disclosed that the bandits were transporting the victims to their hideout when the security team intercepted them.

During the operation, several of the bandits were neutralized, while others escaped with gunsh°t wounds.

The kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed.

Residents have commended the bravery and swift response of the local vigilantes and security agencies whose collaborative efforts led to the successful rescue of the victims.

Security operatives have reportedly intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent further criminal activities in the area.

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Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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