Vigilantes Rescue Bar Manager, Sales Girl Abducted In Kogi State.

The Bar Manager and Sales Girl who were abducted from Aluta Bar Relaxation, located in Oke-Ijumu, Ikoyi, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, have been rescued by a joint security team in Yagba West.

The victims were kidnapped by armed bandits during an attack on the relaxation centre on Saturday night, June 6, 2026.

According to sources, the rescue operation was carried out this afternoon, June 9, 2026, by operatives of the Ogbe Vigilantes, Irele-Ekiti Vigilantes, the Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Police Force.

A source familiar with the operation disclosed that the bandits were transporting the victims to their hideout when the security team intercepted them.

During the operation, several of the bandits were neutralized, while others escaped with gunsh°t wounds.

The kidnapped victims were rescued unharmed.

Residents have commended the bravery and swift response of the local vigilantes and security agencies whose collaborative efforts led to the successful rescue of the victims.

Security operatives have reportedly intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects and prevent further criminal activities in the area.