DON Media Group Celebrates One Year Of Transforming The Broadcast Landscape

One Year of Excellence: Don Media Group Celebrates a Remarkable Journey of Innovation, Impact and Broadcast Leadership

Umuawa Alaocha, Umuahia, Abia State | June 27, 2026

It has been one remarkable year of vision, innovation, resilience and excellence for Don Media Group (DMG) as the media powerhouse proudly celebrates the first anniversary of its twin radio stations, Don 103.7 FM, the vibrant urban lifestyle station, and Ikoro 93.3 FM, the culturally rooted indigenous community station.





Exactly one year ago, on June 27, 2025, the media landscape of Abia State witnessed history with the grand unveiling of Don Media Group's state-of-the-art broadcast facilities in Umuawa Alaocha, Umuahia. The colourful event, which coincided with the birthday celebration of the Group Chairman and Founder, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu), attracted national attention and featured an unforgettable entertainment showcase with performances and appearances by Nigerian music icons including Davido, Timaya, KCee, Bright Chimezie, Peruzzi, Zoro, Jeriq, Cubana Chief Priest, Sabinus and Funnybone, among other celebrities. The launch instantly announced the arrival of a new broadcasting force in Nigeria.





Although the stations officially commenced commercial broadcasting on August 1, 2025, the impact has been immediate and far-reaching. In just twelve months, Don Media Group has grown into one of Abia State's fastest-rising broadcast organisations, redefining radio through innovation, professionalism, quality programming and meaningful community engagement.





From dusk to dawn, Don FM 103.7 has become the preferred destination for listeners seeking credible news, insightful discussions, premium entertainment and engaging lifestyle content, while Ikoro 93.3 FM has earned widespread admiration for preserving and promoting the Igbo language, culture, traditions and community values through authentic indigenous programming.





A major driver of the stations' rapid success has been their rich blend of flagship programmes that continue to attract a loyal and growing audience. These include the engaging Morning Drive, delivering news, interviews, business updates and audience interaction; Don Morning Sports, offering comprehensive local and international sports analysis; Newspaper Tori, a widely acclaimed Pidgin-English review of the day's headlines; The Agenda, the station's premier current affairs programme featuring influential guests and interactive discussions; Old School Music Hour, serving timeless classics during Lunch Break and Saturday evenings; Media Roundtable, renowned for its incisive analysis of politics, governance and topical issues; the vibrant Friday Night Dance Party; the action-packed Saturday Sports; Saturday Showbiz and the uplifting Sunday Gospel Experience, which inspires listeners through gospel music, faith-based discussions and family-oriented content. Together, these and other programmes have strengthened Don Media Group's reputation for delivering informative, entertaining and impactful broadcasting.





Beyond entertainment, Don Media Group has distinguished itself as a platform for responsible journalism, public enlightenment, sports development, youth empowerment, business promotion, cultural preservation and constructive political discourse. Through balanced news reporting, issue-based interviews and community-focused programming, the organisation has strengthened democratic participation while giving ordinary citizens an influential voice.





Within only one year, the Group has earned growing credibility among government institutions, corporate organisations, advertisers, development partners and media stakeholders. Its commitment to quality broadcasting, modern technology and ethical journalism has positioned the stations among the emerging leaders in regional broadcasting.





The remarkable growth of Don Media Group reflects the vision of its Founder and Chairman, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, whose investment in modern broadcasting infrastructure has created employment opportunities, nurtured young broadcasting talents and expanded media access across Abia State and beyond. His philosophy of combining innovation with community service continues to define the organisation's culture and direction.





As Don Media Group celebrates this important milestone, management expresses profound appreciation to listeners, advertisers, sponsors, programme partners, government agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, staff, presenters, producers, engineers, marketers and every stakeholder whose confidence and support have made the first year an outstanding success.





Speaking on the anniversary, the management reaffirmed its commitment to continuously raising broadcasting standards through cutting-edge technology, compelling programming, expanded digital platforms and stronger partnerships that will deliver even greater value to audiences and advertisers.





The first anniversary is not merely a celebration of twelve months on air; it is a celebration of a vision that has become reality, a dream that has become a trusted voice, and a media institution that continues to shape conversations, inspire communities and redefine broadcasting excellence.





As Don Media Group embarks on its second year, the future promises even greater achievements. With Don 103.7 FM and Ikoro 93.3 FM firmly established as influential voices across Abia State and beyond, the organisation remains committed to informing, educating, entertaining and empowering audiences while creating innovative opportunities for advertisers, development partners and corporate sponsors.





One year down. Many more years of broadcasting excellence ahead.