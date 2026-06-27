Army Redeploys Senior Officers In Major Shakeup

NIGERIAN ARMY REPOSITIONS LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE TO STRENGTHEN OPERATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS AND NATIONAL SECURITY

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved a strategic reshuffling of senior officers across key operational, command, training and staff appointments within the Nigerian Army (NA) as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen national security and consolidate the Army's capacity to address emerging security challenges across the country. The appointments affected some field commanders, school commandants and principal staff officers at Army Headquarters.





In the new posting, Major General WM Dangana has been appointed General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, replacing Major General EF Oyinlola, while Major General EI Okoro takes over as General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander Joint Task Force South-South Operation DELTA SAFE, replacing Major General EE Emeka. Major General JR Lar has been appointed Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, while Brigadier General OM Oyekola assumes office as Acting Military Secretary (Army). Brigadier General I Waziri remains in the Office of the COAS as Chief of Staff.





As part of efforts to deepen operational leadership and force readiness, Brigadier General IB Buhari has been appointed Commander Headquarters 63 Brigade, while Brigadier General K Rabiu takes command of Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade. Major General SA Emmanuel has been appointed Commander Nigerian Army Space Command, reinforcing the Army's growing focus on emerging domains of warfare and technology-driven security operations. Major General O Adegbe has also been appointed Director Intelligence and Security at Defence Headquarters.





In the area of professional military education and institutional development, Major General KE Chigbu has been appointed Deputy Commandant of the National Defence College while Major General SD Makolo is appointed Commandant Nigerian Army Armour School, Major General SO Adejimi becomes Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, and Major General FS Etim has been appointed Chief of Training at Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA). Brigadier General U Ahmad takes over as Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.





Other appointments include Major General KO Ukandu as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Post Housing Development Limited (PHDL) and Major General AI Allison as Managing Director of Defence Properties Limited. The COAS charged the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating exemplary leadership, professionalism, innovation and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian Army's constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria's sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and supporting civil authority in maintaining peace and security across the nation.

The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its transformation drive and commitment to building a highly professional, combat-ready and people-oriented force capable of effectively addressing contemporary and future security challenges in pursuit of Nigeria's national security objectives.

APPOLONIA ANELE

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

27 June 2026