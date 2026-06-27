2027 : It's Not Too Late For Opposition Parties To Unite..Atiku’s Spokesman

Paul Ibe, spokesperson for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, says it is still not too late for Nigeria's opposition parties to harmonise their strengths ahead of the 2027 general election.

Ibe said recent political developments, including court rulings and disagreements among opposition parties, should not be seen as the end of efforts to build a united front capable of challenging the ruling APC.

According to him, opposition leaders must put aside personal ambitions and focus on the larger objective of offering Nigerians a credible alternative in 2027. He maintained that unity, dialogue, and compromise remain essential if the opposition hopes to succeed.

His comments come amid growing uncertainty within the opposition following the Federal High Court's decision to nullify the judgment directing INEC to register the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as ongoing political realignments ahead of the next general election.