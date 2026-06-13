Dickson, Peter Obi Meet To Resolve Internal Party Concerns Ahead Of 2027

byCKN NEWS -
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Former Bayelsa State Governor and National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has met with the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and other senior party leaders in a closed-door meeting that lasted about three hours.

Dickson, who described Obi as his brother, colleague and partner in the New Nigerian Project, said the meeting focused on reviewing recent developments within the party and addressing issues that had raised concerns among stakeholders.

According to him, the discussions ended positively, with the leaders amicably resolving the issues and agreeing on how to handle future concerns in a way that will strengthen unity within the party.

The former governor stressed that he and Obi remain committed to the bigger political mission of winning elections for candidates of the party and rescuing Nigeria from what he described as the misgovernance of the APC-led government.

Dickson also appealed to members of the party to stop bickering, name-calling and internal divisions, urging them to focus on unity, cohesion and the shared goal of building a better future for Nigerians.

He added that Obi, himself and other party leaders would continue consultations and engagements to resolve concerns, strengthen internal cooperation and keep the party focused ahead of the 2027 general elections.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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