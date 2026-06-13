I'll Resolve Nnamdi Kanu's Issue If Elected President..Peter Obi

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment to pursuing a political solution to the case involving Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, stating that dialogue remains the most effective path to resolving longstanding grievances and tensions.

Obi said that if elected President, his administration would prioritize engagement, consultation, and peaceful conflict resolution in addressing issues of national concern, including separatist agitations and regional discontent.

According to him, governments achieve more lasting results when they address the root causes of agitations through dialogue, justice, and inclusive governance rather than relying solely on coercive measures.

The former Anambra State governor maintained that national unity is better strengthened through reconciliation and mutual understanding, stressing that democratic societies should create avenues for citizens to express grievances while preserving law, order, and national stability

Obi also argued that sensitive national issues require political courage and statesmanship, noting that leaders must be willing to engage stakeholders and pursue solutions that promote peace and social cohesion.

He emphasized that his position on Kanu’s case has remained consistent over the years, insisting that dialogue and political engagement offer a more sustainable pathway to peace, particularly in the South-East.

The remarks have renewed discussions on the role of political solutions in addressing separatist agitations and other security challenges confronting the country, with many observers continuing to debate the best approach to achieving lasting peace and national unity.



