Borno Govt Reintegrates 720 Repentant Terrorists After Rehabilitation

The Borno State Government has reintegrated a total of 720 repentant insurgents who have completed their deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme back into society.

The latest batch, described as low-risk and minor clients, is part of Batch 9 under the state’s rehabilitation initiative and was sworn in using the Holy Quran before being released to return to their respective communities across the state.

The Special Adviser on Security to Governor Babagana Zulum, Brigadier General Ishaq Abdullahi (retd.), disclosed this on Friday, June 12, 2026 at an event held at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri to mark the completion of their rehabilitation process.

He said the exercise represents another milestone in the state’s non-kinetic approach to counter-insurgency in the North-East, describing it as one of the most effective peacebuilding models globally.