DCP Khan Salihu Was Never Kidnapped. He Died After Brief Illness ..Police

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed reports alleging that the late Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Khan Salihu, was kidnapped before his d£ath.

"For the avoidance of doubt, DCP Khan Salihu was never kidnapped at any time prior to his d£mise. The report is entirely false, misleading, and a complete fabrication with no basis in fact whatsoever," reads the statement released by Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, for the Commissionerof Police Lagos State Police Command.

Explaining how he di£d, the police command said: "The Command wishes to state categorically that prior to his passing, DCP Khan Salihu briefly complained of feeling unwell and was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Sadly, upon arrival, medical doctors confirmed him dead. At no time was he abducted, kidnapped, or involved in any incident remotely connected to criminal activity as falsely portrayed in the publication."

The police demanded a retraction of the reports.

"The Command finds it deeply disturbing and professionally disappointing that such a spurious and unverified story could be published by a recognised media platform without the slightest attempt to verify the information from the appropriate authorities," the statememt reads.

"This represents a serious breach of the fundamental principles of responsible journalism and has unnecessarily misled the public while causing avoidable pain and distress to the family, friends, and professional colleagues of the late senior officer.

"The publication is not only inaccurate but also insensitive, particularly at a time when the Command, family members, and loved ones are mourning the loss of a dedicated and accomplished senior police officer who served the nation with distinction.

"The Lagos State Police Command therefore demands the immediate withdrawal of the false report and urges the media organisation concerned to issue a public correction and apology in the interest of truth, professionalism, and public accountability."

NPF MOURNS THE PASSING OF DCP KHAN SALIHU

The Nigeria Police Force announces with deep regret the passing of Deputy Commissioner of Police Khan Salihu, who until his demise served as the officer in charge of Finance and Administration, Lagos State Police Command. He passed away on Monday, 15th June, 2026, after a brief illness.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, described the loss as deeply painful. He recalled DCP Khan Salihu as a dedicated, disciplined, and professionally accomplished officer whose administrative acumen, loyalty, and commitment to duty distinguished him throughout his career and significantly enhanced the efficiency of the Lagos State Police Command.

IGP Disu extended heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, psc, mnips, and the officers and men of the Command. He prayed that Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and the departed officer eternal rest.

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state categorically that DCP Khan Salihu was never kidnapped at any time before his demise. Before his passing, he briefly complained of feeling unwell and was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, where he was sadly confirmed dead on arrival. Reports circulating in certain media outlets alleging that he was kidnapped by suspected criminals before his death are entirely false, misleading, and a complete fabrication with no basis in fact.

The Force finds such reckless and unverified publication deeply disturbing, particularly at a time when his family, colleagues, and the entire Force are in mourning. The Nigeria Police Force demands the immediate withdrawal of the false report and urges the media organisation concerned to issue a public correction and apology in the interest of truth and professional responsibility. Members of the public are advised to disregard such reports entirely and rely only on information released through official channels.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

DCP Anthony Okon Placid, psc(+), mnipr, mni

Force Public Relations Officer

Force Headquarters, Abuja

16th June, 2026