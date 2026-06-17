I’ll Negotiate With Bandits Willing To Embrace Peace, Fight Those Who Choose Violence..Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), says he would negotiate with bandits and other violent groups if they are genuinely willing to embrace peace.

Obi spoke during an interview on BlackBox with Rufai Oseni, where he was asked whether he would negotiate with bandits if elected president.

The former governor of Anambra said his administration would prioritise national unity and engage all groups willing to abandon violence and become part of the country’s rebuilding process.

“In uniting the country, anybody who wants peace, I will talk with him; I will negotiate with him,” Obi said.

“Anybody who wants war, we will go to war.”

The NDC presidential candidate said people who have made mistakes in the past should be given an opportunity to reform if they demonstrate a commitment to peace.

He cited an experience during a visit to a university in the United States where, according to him, many members of the institution’s leadership had previously served prison terms.

“I once visited a university in America where the entire faculty are people who came out of prison,” he said.

“From the dean to the registrar, professors spent years in prison for one offence or the other.

“So, if you say you want to change and be part of this new Nigeria we are talking about, we have reached a point where we have to tell ourselves the truth.”

Obi said his approach to governance would be anchored on inclusion, national cohesion and ensuring that no ethnic group or region feels excluded.

“I will unite the country and secure that nobody is left behind. No tribe is left behind; there would be inclusiveness,” he said.

“We will show love and care for everybody.”







