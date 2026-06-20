Terrorist Auwalu Samaila Sentenced To Death Over 2014 Nyanya Motor Park Bombing

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced 37-year-old Auwalu Samaila to death by hanging for his role in terrorism activities linked to the deadly 2014 Nyanya motor park bombing and other Boko Haram attacks.

Justice James Omotosho handed down the sentence after Samaila pleaded guilty to multiple terrorism-related charges, including membership of the outlawed Boko Haram group, receiving terrorist training, and participating in attacks that claimed the lives of civilians and security personnel.

In his confessional statement, Samaila admitted taking part in several terrorist operations and revealed that he transported female suicide bombers to target locations. He also confessed to participating in attacks in Damboa, Gombi, Hong, Chibok, Mubi, Michika and other communities.

The notorious Nyanya bombing of April 14, 2014, one of the deadliest attacks in Abuja's history, killed dozens of commuters and injured hundreds at a busy motor park on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory. Boko Haram later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Besides the death sentence on terrorism counts, the court also imposed lengthy prison terms on other charges, bringing to a close another major terrorism prosecution by the Federal Government.