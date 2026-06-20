Army Rescue Kidnap Victim Found Chained In Notorious Katsina Forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a kidnap victim found in chains inside the notorious Fafu Forest and dismantled terror hideouts during ongoing clearance operations in Katsina State.

The Army disclosed this in a statement on Friday, June 19, 2026.

According to the statement, troops of the Operation CLEAN SWEEP intensified offensives in Katsina State, with units from 17 Brigade and 8 Division Special Forces clearing terrorist strongholds around Tuga in Matazu LGA.

Backed by intelligence, surveillance and air strikes from Operation FANSAN YAMMA, the forces recovered 36 cattle, 280 sheep and 2 donkeys, cutting off a key revenue source for the criminal groups.

Pushing into the notorious Fafu Forest, troops destroyed several terrorist camps and logistics sites after coordinated aerial and artillery bombardments.

During exploitation, they found a hideout linked to a notorious terrorist leader, recovering two bodies and rescuing one k!dnapped victim, Nura Yar’Adua, who was found in chains.

He received first aid and was evacuated to the Federal Teaching Hospital Katsina.