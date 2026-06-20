Iran Again Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Signing Peace Agreement With US

Iran has reportedly closed the Strait of Hormuz again, citing a continued presence of United States forces in the region and Israel’s refusal to pull forces out of southern Lebanon.

According to a New York Post report, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the US was in violation of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, which President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed on Wednesday, June 17.

“Since Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, the complete lifting of the naval blockade, and the withdrawal of American terrorist forces from the Persian Gulf and the region are among the main conditions of the agreement between Iran and the United States, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until these conditions are met,” it said.

“All ships are requested, for the sake of their security and safety, not to approach the Strait of Hormuz.

Any vessel that defies this directive will be targeted.”