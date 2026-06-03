Court Sentence Four Owo Church Attackers To Death

byCKN NEWS -
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The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced four members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group to death by hanging for their involvement in the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The convicted individuals — Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25), Al Qasim Idris (20), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26), and Abdulhaleem Idris (25) — were found guilty on a nine-count terrorism charge filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) on behalf of the Federal Government.

A fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47), was acquitted and discharged after the court found insufficient evidence.

Those sentenced to death are:

* Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25)

* Al Qasim Idris (20)

* Jamiu Abdulmalik (26)

* Abdulhaleem Idris (25)


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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