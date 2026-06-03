Armed Men Abduct Sister , Two Children Of Former Minister Of Power, Adelabu In Ibadan ( Video )

The sister of the former Minister of Power and All Progressives Congress 2027 governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Bayo Adelabu, and her twin children have been kidnapped in Ibadan, the state capital.

An eyewitness said that the incident occurred on Wednesday in the Challenge area of Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident in a statement, one of the media aides to Adelabu, Femi Awogboro, said, “The family of Adebayo Adelabu, former Minister of Power and leading governorship aspirant of APC in Oyo State, wishes to formally confirm the unfortunate kidnapping of his younger sister, Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, alongside her twin sons, Peter and Paul, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

“Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, aged 43, was reportedly abducted by armed gunmen at about 7:30 a.m. while on her way to drop her children at school in Ibadan. The abductors also forcefully took away her 12-year-old twin sons, who were with her at the time of the incident.

“Mrs. Adegoke John-Paul is the youngest of the five children of Mrs. Olufunmilayo Aduke Adegoke Adelabu. Until her voluntary retirement last year, she had served meritoriously at both the Central Bank of Nigeria and First Bank Pension Custodian.

“Following her retirement, she relocated to Ibadan with her children while making preparations to eventually join her husband, Mr. John Paul, who had earlier relocated to the United States of America.”

“Mrs. John-Paul, aged 43, was reportedly abducted by armed gunmen at about 7:30 a.m. while on her way to drop her children at school in Ibadan. The abductors also forcefully took away her 12-year-old twin sons, who were with her at the time of the incident.

“Immediately the incident was reported, all relevant security and law enforcement agencies were duly contacted. We are pleased to confirm that security operatives have swung into action and preliminary investigations have commenced in earnest. Efforts are currently ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous crime.

“Adebayo Adelabu and the entire family are deeply distressed by this tragic development but remain hopeful and confident in the capacity of the security agencies to secure the safe release of Mrs. John-Paul and her children,” the statement read.

The family, therefore, appealed to members of the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and refrain from circulating unverified information that may jeopardise ongoing security operations.

It also solicited prayers and support from well-meaning Nigerians during this difficult period.

The family further urged anyone with useful information that may assist security agencies in their investigation to promptly report such information through the appropriate channels.

The statement added, “The family will continue to cooperate fully with security authorities and will provide further updates as events unfold.

Over 40 teachers and students were kidnapped on Friday, May 15, 2026, during a coordinated attack at Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

It will also be recalled that a chieftain of APC in the state, Wale Oriade, was abducted by armed men in Ibadan, the state capital, in December, 2025.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 7:06 pm at his office located at PJ Square Shopping Complex, beside the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited station, Elewure, along Iyana Ajanla, Akala Expressway, New Garage, Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers arrived in a blue Micra vehicle with two occupants—a driver and an armed man—who forcibly seized Oriade and whisked him away in the same vehicle.

“The nature of the attack and the precision with which it was carried out have caused deep concern within his community,” the eyewitness

Reacting in a text sent to Crime Reporters Oyo platform, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, said, “I can not independently verify this for now, but please hold on.”

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