2027: It Would Be Evil Of Deltans To Vote Against Tinubu..Governor Oborevwori

byCKN NEWS -
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The governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, says it will be evil for any resident of the state to vote against President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, According to him Tinubu is an in-law of the state and deserves its supports.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the governor said Tinubu is the only likely presidential candidate with a direct connection to the statebecause his wife Oluremi, is an Itsekiri woman. 

“Among the candidates that emerged, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only one that has an affiliation to Delta State. The man is an in-law here, and it would be evil to vote against your in-law. It’s a family affair. In the South-South, the people in Delta are saying this is their own. They were deceived before. Now they can’t.

The First Lady is holding the state strong, and no Itsekiri person will vote against Tinubu. No Urhobo man will because their son is the governor’’he said

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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