Please Forgive Me ..Gospel Singer Yinka Alaseyori Begs Nigerians Over Viral Video

byCKN NEWS -
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Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has addressed concerns raised by some Nigerians following a video she shared about the recent kidn@pping incident.

In a new video, the singer explained that she had originally recorded a one-hour, 30-minute prayer session for the kidn@pp£d children, their families, government authorities, security agencies and Nigerians going through pain, but discovered that only a portion of the video was circulated.

According to her, some people felt offended and believed their voices were not heard because of the shortened clip.

Reacting, Alaseyori apologised to anyone who felt overlooked, saying she would never intentionally make anyone feel unseen or unheard.

“Please forgive me if I ever made you feel offended, unseen, or if I spoke in a way that seemed insensitive,” she said.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

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