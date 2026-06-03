Please Forgive Me ..Gospel Singer Yinka Alaseyori Begs Nigerians Over Viral Video

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has addressed concerns raised by some Nigerians following a video she shared about the recent kidn@pping incident.

In a new video, the singer explained that she had originally recorded a one-hour, 30-minute prayer session for the kidn@pp£d children, their families, government authorities, security agencies and Nigerians going through pain, but discovered that only a portion of the video was circulated.

According to her, some people felt offended and believed their voices were not heard because of the shortened clip.

Reacting, Alaseyori apologised to anyone who felt overlooked, saying she would never intentionally make anyone feel unseen or unheard.

“Please forgive me if I ever made you feel offended, unseen, or if I spoke in a way that seemed insensitive,” she said.