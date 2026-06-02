Court Remands Dismissed Killer Cop ASP Usman , Colleagues In Custody

A High court in Asaba has remanded dismissed police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman, and his team members at the Ogwashi-Uku Correctional Centre over the public execution of a suspect, Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State, on April 26.

The five dismissed officers were remanded in prison on Monday, June 1, after they were arraigned over the extrajudicial k!lling of Ogidi in an incident that sparked nationwide outrage.

The Inspector General of Police in April approved the dismissal and prosecution of Usman and other officers involved in the fat@l k!lling of Ogidi on April 26, 2026.

Ogidi was shot dead by ASP Usman, an officer attached to the Area Command in Effurun, despite being handcuffed and pleading for his life in a viral video that has sparked outrage across the country.

The deceased suspect was reportedly apprehended while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition before the fatal incident occurred.

Before he was shot dead, Ogidi was seen in a viral video crying and promising to lead officers to a location in Sapele where the person who sent him the parcel lives. He swore he knew nothing about the said parcel.